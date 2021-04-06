Phantasma Energy Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $33,473.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0831 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00074345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00287359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00105674 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.97 or 0.00758134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00029914 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012186 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,917,900 tokens. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.