Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been given a $41.00 price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

