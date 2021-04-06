PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.78

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.39. PCCW shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 902 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.277 per share. This is a boost from PCCW’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

