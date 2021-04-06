Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) versus KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Financial Contrast

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KONE Oyj and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 3 7 5 0 2.13 Paya 0 0 5 0 3.00

Paya has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.62%. Given Paya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than KONE Oyj.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Paya’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.18 billion 3.84 $1.04 billion N/A N/A Paya N/A N/A $4.28 million $0.18 65.00

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Paya.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of KONE Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 9.37% 33.13% 11.06% Paya N/A -1.98% -0.03%

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, the company provides people flow planning and consulting services; and solutions for special buildings and large projects. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc. provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia, Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Dayton, Ohio, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Dallas, Texas.

