Paul Christopher Swinney Sells 2,006 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £12,637.80 ($16,511.37).
Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 6th, Paul Christopher Swinney purchased 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99).
- On Monday, March 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total transaction of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03).
Shares of TSTL stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 650 ($8.49). 54,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,425. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 616.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 549.76. Tristel plc has a 12-month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The stock has a market cap of £305.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04.
Tristel Company Profile
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.