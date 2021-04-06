Patron Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Patron has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and $9,743.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Patron

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

