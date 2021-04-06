Patron Partners Advisors LLC Takes $93,000 Position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in ENGlobal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $50,938.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.72 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal Co. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

