Patron Partners Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,358,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,008,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $158.60 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $159.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

