Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $346,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after buying an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $248.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $157.95 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.59 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

