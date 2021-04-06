Patron Partners Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $582.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.32 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $789.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.