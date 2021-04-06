Patron Partners Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

