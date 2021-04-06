Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0336 on Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Patientory has a market cap of $2.36 million and $13,103.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00057725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00671107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

