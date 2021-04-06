Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

PLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$16.45 and a one year high of C$35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$30.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.59%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.