Park Capital Group Takes $50,000 Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. BioNTech comprises about 0.0% of Park Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after purchasing an additional 657,872 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after purchasing an additional 502,599 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BioNTech by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 209,835 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BioNTech by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 184,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ BNTX traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.62. 19,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,843. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

