Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading Up 1.1%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) shares were up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $13.08. Approximately 192,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 355,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panasonic Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

