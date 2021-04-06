Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Paloma Partners Management Co lessened its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,610 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 584.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE UBS opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

