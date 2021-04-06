Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases Shares of 11,900 Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAND. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6,228.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.83 million, a P/E ratio of -155.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.