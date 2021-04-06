Paloma Partners Management Co Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Novanta were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Novanta by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $136.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 1.09. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.98.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

