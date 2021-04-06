Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 19,959 The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.10% of The ExOne as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter valued at $824,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $1,165,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of XONE opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 2.39. The ExOne Company has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, research analysts predict that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

