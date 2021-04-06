Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $5,155,048.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,603 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205,612 shares of company stock worth $64,494,024.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

