Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $28.34.

