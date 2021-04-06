PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $90,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

