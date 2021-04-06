OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

KIDS stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,870. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. On average, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

