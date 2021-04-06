Orbit Chain (ORC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $94.05 Million

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00006578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $1.79 billion and approximately $94.05 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00059634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.12 or 0.00660162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00078971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00031383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

