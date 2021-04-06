Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,545 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.04.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

