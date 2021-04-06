Opacity (OPCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Opacity has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00074063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.00297310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00106381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.62 or 0.00784460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030437 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,387.30 or 0.99653462 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

