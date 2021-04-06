Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $71.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.95 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $506,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,956 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 66,834 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

