OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Billion

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $672.81 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $8.38 or 0.00014299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.06 or 0.00428504 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002200 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

