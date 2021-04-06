Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,381,821 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of Old National Bancorp worth $22,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,274,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,985,000 after acquiring an additional 327,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 461,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 86,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.66. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

