OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $10.76 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OceanEx Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

