Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.83 and last traded at $59.79. 13,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 25,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

