OAX (OAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $39.97 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. OAX has a total market cap of $39.97 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OAX has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00057823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.47 or 0.00673434 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00075696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

