NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets. It continues to benefit from strong position in secular growth markets — including Automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure is a positive. The rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild remains concerns. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $212.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,781. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $79.89 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.