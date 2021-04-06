NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $558.30. 32,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353,022. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $346.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.93 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.49 and its 200-day moving average is $534.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

