Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 90,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

