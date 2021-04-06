Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 90,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $15.25.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
