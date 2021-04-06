Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

JRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.07. 90,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,776. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.