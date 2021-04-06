Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 203,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.