Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $14.50.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

