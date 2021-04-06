Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $14.50.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Company Profile
