Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 33,217 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 648,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $25,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,433 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAXR opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

