Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,138,698 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,138,698 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $25,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,209,000 after purchasing an additional 890,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 755,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 103,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

