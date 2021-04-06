Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $27.01 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,517 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of Penumbra worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,777,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN stock opened at $275.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.98 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.