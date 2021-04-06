Numeraire Hits Market Capitalization of $341.92 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $341.92 million and $41.18 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.76 or 0.00119366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,972,593 coins and its circulating supply is 4,901,508 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

