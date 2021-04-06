Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.21% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE:BMTX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54.

BM Technologies Company Profile

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

