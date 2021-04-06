Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.21% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE:BMTX opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54.
BM Technologies Company Profile
