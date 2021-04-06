Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,165 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $12,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Shares of OEC opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.