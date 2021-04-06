Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,866 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,664 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after buying an additional 93,219 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 439,533 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 756,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 427,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

