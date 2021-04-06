Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 4,570 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $174,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 12,979 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $632,207.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,549 shares of company stock worth $9,309,667. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

PagerDuty stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

