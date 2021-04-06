Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Replimune Group worth $12,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,006,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares in the company, valued at $30,358,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,931. 50.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.63.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.