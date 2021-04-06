Northern Trust Corp Has $11.91 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Natus Medical by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $884.11 million, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.