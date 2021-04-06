Norges Bank Takes $458.96 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,886,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5,982.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,786 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $79.89 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.