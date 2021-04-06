Norges Bank Takes $344.80 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,280,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,796,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.86% of Match Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,333,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Match Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Match Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Match Group by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

